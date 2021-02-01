Budget 2021 Latest Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented Budget 20-21 and said the allocation to rural infrastructure development has been increased to Rs 40,000 crore for the next fiscal from Rs 30,000 crore in FY21. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Slams Modi Government's Budget 2021, Calls It Anti-Farmer, Anti-People and Anti-Country

Saying that the agriculture procurement has increased steadily, benefiting farmers, she said that the agriculture infrastructure fund would be made available to APMCs to augment infrastructure facilities.

She also stated that the micro irrigation corpus doubled to Rs 10,000 crore. And added that over 43.36 lakh wheat growing farmers have benefited from the government procurement under MSP as against 35.57 lakh previously.

Presenting the Budget for 2021-22, Sitharaman said the operation green scheme will cover 22 more perishable commodities while announcing the development of five major fishing hubs.

Sitharaman further said 1,000 more mandis will be integrated with the electronic national market and the agriculture infrastructure fund would be made available to APMCs to augment infrastructure facilities.