BUDGET 2021: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2021 in Parliament on February 1, 2021. Ahead of the presentation of the Budget, Economic Survey 2021 was tabled in Parliament yesterday. It predicted that India is reaping the 'lockdown dividend' from the preventive measures it adopted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document prepared by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian stated that the country is witnessing a V-shaped recovery with a stable macroeconomic situation aided by a stable currency, comfortable current account, burgeoning forex reserves, and encouraging signs in the manufacturing sector output, despite the hard-hitting economic shock created by the pandemic.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the LIVE updates on the expectations from Modi government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Budget 2021-22:-