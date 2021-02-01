Budget 2021 Expectations LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to announce the annual budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 on Monday, and as promised the Budget 2021 will be the one like never before. The budget is expected to provide relief to the pandemic-hit common man as well as focus more on driving the economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with neighbours. Also Read - Budget 2021 For Entertainment Industry: Tax Relief, Subsidy, Encouraging Female Employment - 4 Key Points

Now, at a time when India is slowly emerging from the COVID-19 crisis and the economy is gradually returning to normal, the ninth budget under the Modi government, including an interim one, is widely expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments. Also Read - Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Breaks Tradition, Carries Made in India Tablet Instead of Bahi-Khata

Sitharaman, who had in her first budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase that had been for decades used for carrying budget documents with a traditional red cloth ‘bahi-khata’, had earlier this month stated that the budget for the fiscal year beginning April will be “like never before”. The budget, economists and experts say, will be the starting point for picking up the pieces after the economic destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. And it must go beyond being just a ‘bahi khata’ or a ledger of accounts, as well as canning old schemes in a new bottle. It has to be a vision statement, a roadmap to get the world’s fastest-growing major economy back on track. Also Read - Stocks to Buy Before Budget 2021 India: Here Are 5 Sectors to Look Out For

Since last budget, the size of the economy has reduced from Rs 2.24 lakh crore nominal GDP considered in the FY21 budget to Rs 1.94 lakh crore. There has been lower-than-budgeted revenue growth and higher expenditure to offset the adverse impact of the pandemic. Among the most-watched figures in the budget would be the expenditure on vaccination in FY22 which could be shared among the central government, state governments and households.

Also, to be watched is the revenue that the government is projecting to receive from the privatisation of companies such as Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Air India and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI). Market borrowings are expected to remain elevated and external deficit financing would increase.

Higher capital expenditure outlay for National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) programme that has an aggregate investment target of Rs 111 lakh crore over the period 2020-25 and making recently introduced Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme more attractive to lure foreign manufacturers to boost domestic manufacturing are top expectations from the budget.

The budget will have to address a number of issues – health infrastructure, reviving demand, banking sector reforms, fiscal consolidation and implementation of 15th Finance Commission report, said Brickwork Ratings. The emphasis of the budget is likely to be on the revitalization of durable consumption impulses at the current juncture as the supply-side measures have already been implemented. Alongside, the key focus will also remain on the further fostering of private investments as well after the initiation of a slew of measures like corporate tax rate cut, NIP and PLI scheme on this front, it said.

The budget will come as an economic vaccine for the pandemic-battered economy and steer India with the much-needed stimulus to boost demand, consumer confidence and at the same time boost the purchasing power of the people, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said, adding incentives to industries like textiles, apparel, leather, food processing, construction and retail are expected.

Here’s a list of key expectations from the Budget 2021

*For dealing with the economic situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TDS rates for domestic payments were reduced by 25%, therefore, during Budget 2021, it is expected that the reduced rates will be made applicable for the whole of the Financial Year 2021-22.

*Section 80JJAA of the Income Tax Act allows a deduction of 30% on additional employee costs incurred by a taxpayer on new employees. At present, this benefit is only available for employees with emoluments up to Rs 25,000 per month and it is expected that this limit should be increased to Rs. 50,000 per month under the Budget 2021.

*Given the current challenging economic situation in the aftermath of the pandemic, the common man also expects an increase in the basic exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

*To take care of increased medical expenses on equipment such as face masks, sanitisers etc. a deduction against submission of purchase invoices/ COVID test invoice to the extent of say Rs 5,000 per month is also expected.

*Realtors expect more measures in the upcoming budget to boost demand in the real estate sector. A major demand of the developers has been to remove the ban on subvention scheme for home loans. The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) in its recommendations to the finance minister noted that the ban is not in favour of home buyers as a large proportion of them do not have the capacity to pay both EMIs on their home loans as well as house rents.

*Experts say the government may consider announcing a loan waiver scheme to appease farmers across the country. The rationale behind this is that when the government announces a loan waiver, debt-burdened farmers get relief, and farmers’ confidence in the government increase.

*Middle-class expects the government to extend some tax benefits as a part of the Centre’s plan to boost the economy and review growth and demand. Sources said that this year’s Budget may have sops announced earlier under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package to help people in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.