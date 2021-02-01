New Delhi: Traditions change over time and the same is going to be witnessed in today’s crucial Union Budget 2021. In 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke an age-old tradition of carrying a briefcase to Parliament for the Union Budget presentation. Instead, she carried a ‘bahi khata’. And today, moving forward with time, Sitharaman has yet again ditched the traditional bahi-khata and was seen is holding a Made in India tablet. Also Read - Budget 2021 For Entertainment Industry: Tax Relief, Subsidy, Encouraging Female Employment - 4 Key Points
For the first time in independent India, the Budget 2021 is going to be completely paperless due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of hard copies, soft copies of the budget will be provided to all members of the parliament.
Sitharaman had earlier this month stated that the budget for the fiscal year beginning April will be “like never before”.
As India emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, the ninth budget under the Modi government, including an interim one, is widely expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments.