New Delhi: Traditions change over time and the same is going to be witnessed in today's crucial Union Budget 2021. In 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke an age-old tradition of carrying a briefcase to Parliament for the Union Budget presentation. Instead, she carried a 'bahi khata'. And today, moving forward with time, Sitharaman has yet again ditched the traditional bahi-khata and was seen is holding a Made in India tablet.

For the first time in independent India, the Budget 2021 is going to be completely paperless due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of hard copies, soft copies of the budget will be provided to all members of the parliament.

Sitharaman had earlier this month stated that the budget for the fiscal year beginning April will be “like never before”.