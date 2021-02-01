New Delhi: The government on Monday allocated Rs 3,726 crore for the forthcoming Census, which is set to go digital for the first time ever. Also Read - ‘Jaan Bhi Aur Jahan Bhi’: PM Modi Hails Budget 2021, Says it Features Every Section of Society

"For this monumental milestone marking task, I have allocated Rs Rs 3,768 crore for Financial Year 2021," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that the 2021 census will be conducted through a mobile application. The decision to move from the traditional pen and paper was taken to promote Digital India.

India conducts its census every ten years, with the last one being done in 2011 where the total population came up to more than 1.21 billion.

Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is also working on a national language translation initiative.

Nirmala Sitharaman also announced a deep ocean mission with an outlay of more than Rs 4,000 crore over five years.

In other measures, she said the government has also proposed to set up a conciliatory mechanism for quick resolution of contractual disputes.

Further, the government also proposed to introduce National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

(With inputs from PTI)