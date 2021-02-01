New Delhi: As the Union Budget 2021-22 goes digital for the very first time on Monday, the government has launched the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ on January 23 for hassle-free access to Budget documents by the MPs and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience. The application is available for Android and iOS smartphones where all the documents presented within the parliament will be freely accessible to the public. Also Read - Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech: 'Day of Tough Choices' | HIGHLIGHTS

The app facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution. The Budget documents will be available on the app after the completion of the Budget speech by the Finance Minister on February 1. Also Read - Cryptocurrency Ban: India Plans to Introduce New Law Prohibiting All 'Private Cryptocurrencies'

Here’s a step by step guide how users can download the Union Budget Mobile App Also Read - Budget 2021 Updates: What Got Cheaper, What Got Costlier | Check Full List

*Users can visit Google Play Store or Apple App Play Store on mobiles having an active internet connection

* Search for the Union Budget Mobile App

* Users will also be able to find the Union Budget app by NIC e-gov mobile apps. One can download the app even from there.

*Users can also visit the Union Budget web portal www.indiabudget.gov.in. A link to download the mobile application will be present there.

*After clicking on the link, users will be directed to the Google Play Store or Apple App store from where the app can be installed.

To download Budget 2021 documents and track key features, users will not need to login or register. The Union Budget Mobile App which is available in two languages- Hindi and English, is said to have a user-friendly interface along with embedded features that will allow users to download, search, print, bidirectional scrolling, zoom in or out documents, table of contents as well as external links.