Budget 2021 Updates: All eyes are fixed on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will present the Budget 2021 in Lok Sabha at 11 AM today. Taking place under the shadow of the Coronavirus pandemic, the budget 2021 is expected to bring relief to the common man as well as focus more on driving the economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with neighbours. Also Read - Budget 2021 | From Fiscal Deficit to Cess, a Glossary of Words to Decode Sitharaman's Speech

The ninth budget under the Modi government is widely expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments. Also Read - Budget 2021 Market Reaction LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty Surge in Opening Trade

Earlier this month, Sitharaman had stated that the budget for the fiscal year beginning April will be “like never before”. This will also be the first paperless budget in history of independent India. Sitharaman, in her first budget in 2019, had replaced leather briefcase that had been for decades used for carrying budget documents with a traditional red cloth ‘bahi-khata’. Also Read - Why Did Nirmala Sitharaman Wear a Red Saree to Present Budget 2021? Read on

For round-the-click UPDATES on Budget 2021, follow this link.

Keep a tab on india.com to know what got cheaper/costlier this budget 2021, we will update the story asap.