Live Updates

  • 10:10 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan arrive at the Parliament.

  • 10:02 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE: Finance Minister reaches Parliament. She will begin her Budget speech at 11 AM.

  • 10:00 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, meet President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2021-22.

  • 9:32 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is seen holding a tab (Made in India) as she clicked along side MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and her team of bureaucrats outside the Ministry of Finance.

  • 9:22 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present and read out the Budget 2021-22 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional ‘bahi khata’.

  • 9:20 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE: Ahead of the presentation of Budget, Sensex up by 401.77 points, currently at 46,687.54.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur leave from the Ministry of Finance. For the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year due to COVID. It will be available for all as a soft copy, online.

  • 9:15 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman again opted for a bahi khata, a ledger wrapped in a red-coloured cloth.

  • 9:04 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE: The budget papers are usually printed at the ministry’s in-house printing press in the North Block.

  • 9:04 AM IST

    Budget 2021 LIVE: 1st paperless budget in Independent India’s history. This will be the first time since independence that the budget papers will not be printed. The Centre has received permission for the same from both houses of parliament.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third Budget 2021-22. She will begin her speech at 11 am in Lok Sabha. This will be presented by the Narendra Modi government. Also Read - Budget 2021 For Entertainment Industry: Tax Relief, Subsidy, Encouraging Female Employment - 4 Key Points

Also Read - Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Breaks Tradition, Carries 'Made in India' Tablet Instead of Bahi-Khata

This will be India’s first-ever paperless Budget as the documents will not be printed this year, due to the COVID-19 protocol.The voulumious documents will be distributed electronically to the MPs. Also Read - Stocks to Buy Before Budget 2021 India: Here Are 5 Sectors to Look Out For

This is not the first time that there would be a change in tradition in the presentation of the Budget under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In 2019, she had ditched the colonial legacy of a Budget Briefcase and had introduced the ‘Bahi Khata‘ or a ledger, enclosed in a red cloth folder, tied with a string to carry crucial documents.

Speculations are rife that Finance Minister would provide relief to middle-class taxpayers by raising the basic tax exemption limit.

Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest updates.