Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third Budget 2021-22. She will begin her speech at 11 am in Lok Sabha. This will be presented by the Narendra Modi government.



This will be India's first-ever paperless Budget as the documents will not be printed this year, due to the COVID-19 protocol.The voulumious documents will be distributed electronically to the MPs.

This is not the first time that there would be a change in tradition in the presentation of the Budget under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In 2019, she had ditched the colonial legacy of a Budget Briefcase and had introduced the ‘Bahi Khata‘ or a ledger, enclosed in a red cloth folder, tied with a string to carry crucial documents.

Speculations are rife that Finance Minister would provide relief to middle-class taxpayers by raising the basic tax exemption limit.

Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest updates.