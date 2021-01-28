Budget 2021 Latest Updates: The Budget 2021 will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 at 11 AM. Ahead of the Budget 2021, the Parliament Budget Sessions will begin on Friday that is January 29. As per a new trend now, the Budget 2021 is being presented on February 1 every year and this year it falls on Monday. Notably, this is the third budget for Nirmala Sitharaman as the Finance Minister of the country under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey, GDP to Expand by 11% in FY22

Interestingly, the Budget 2021 will go paperless because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the grand event, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week had launched the new mobile app called 'Union Budget Mobile App' for hassle-free access to Budget documents by the MPs and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience.

Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Union Budget Mobile App was facilitates access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc., as prescribed by the Constitution."

When will the Economic Survey be presented?

As per latest updates, the Economic Survey 2020-21 will be tabled in the Parliament on January 29, 2021, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, two days before the Union Budget gets presented. Generally, the Economic Survey is presented on the opening day of the Budget Session and provides a summary of annual economic development across the country during the financial year.