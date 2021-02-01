Budget 2021: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would table the Budget 2021 at 11 AM in Lok Sabha on Monday. This will be her third Budget as Finance Minister under the Narendra Modi-led government. Also Read - Budget 2021 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Budget at 11 AM in Lok Sabha, Tax SOPs Likely on Agenda

Though Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, DD News and many news channels would broadcast Sitharaman’s speech LIVE, one can also watch it on Zee News Live TV online from anywhere. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here. It would give the 360-degree coverage on Budget 2020 and sharp analysis on how it would impact your pocket. Also Read - Inflation Unchecked Since Modi Became PM, Life of Most Indians Affected in 2020: Key Takeaways From IANS-CVoter Pre-Budget Survey

For full-fledged coverage, follow us: https://www.india.com/topic/budget-2021/ Also Read - Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Budget 'Like Never Before'. Will It Go Beyond 'Bahi-Khata'?

One can also follow India.com’s live blog for the fastest and latest updates.

First Paperless Budget:

In the view of the coronavirus, the Union Finance Ministry has decided to not print the Budget 2021 and rather go paperless. “The upcoming budget scheduled for February 1 will go paperless as the Finance Ministry has decided not to print the budget documents amid the coronavirus pandemic,” news agency IANS reported.

This is a historic move as it will be for the first time in the history of independent India that the budget papers will not be printed.

Key expectations:

Tax relief for pandemic-hit middle-class

Better financing options

Job opportunities

Infrastructure development

Loan waiver schemes for farmers