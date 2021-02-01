

















Budget 2021 Market Reaction LIVE Updates: Ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22 presentation in Parliament on Monday, the BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 443 points and the NSE Nifty advanced 115 points in opening trade. The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 443.06 points or 0.96 per cent at 46,728.83; and the broader Nifty was up 114.85 points or 0.84 per cent at 13,749.45. Also Read - Focus on Infrastructure, Boost to Healthcare Sector, Two Important Features of Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ONGC, Titan and HDFC Bank were prominent gainers. Also Read - Budget 2021: Govt Allocates Rs 3,726 Crore Towards First Digital Census

Of the Sensex constituents, 16 shares were trading in the green. Also Read - ‘Jaan Bhi Aur Jahan Bhi’: PM Modi Hails Budget 2021, Says it Features Every Section of Society

On Friday, the Sensex had closed 588.59 points or 1.26 per cent lower at 46,285.77, and the Nifty had settled 182.95 points or 1.32 per cent down at 13,634.60.

Over the previous six sessions, the Sensex has lost 3,506.35 points or 7.04 per cent, and the Nifty has shed 1,010.10 points or 6.89 per cent.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2021 in Lok Sabha at 11 AM today. Taking place under the shadow of the Coronavirus pandemic, the budget 2021 is expected to bring relief to the common man as well as focus more on driving the economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with neighbours.