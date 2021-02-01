Live Updates

  • 4:23 PM IST

    Budget 2021 Market Reaction LIVE Updates: The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 48,600.61, rallying by
    2,314.84 points (5.0 per cent), while the Nifty 50 surged 646.60 points (4.74
    per cent) to end at 14,281.20.

  • 1:42 PM IST

    Budget 2021 Market Reaction LIVE Updates: On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank was the top gainer, rallying over 11 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, M&M and Axis Bank.

  • 1:42 PM IST

    Budget 2021 Market Reaction LIVE Updates: After touching an intra-day high of 48,004.71, the 30-share Sensex was trading 1,660.99 points or 3.59 per cent higher at 47,946.76; and the broader Nifty surged 462.15 points or 3.39 per cent at 14,096.75.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    Budget 2021 Market Reaction LIVE Updates: The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed over 1,700 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 14,000-level driven by gains in financial stocks on Monday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, which anlaysts believe is a “growth-oriented” effort.

  • 12:59 PM IST

    Budget 2021 Market Reaction LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 1420.03 points, currently at 47,705.80. Nifty up by 362.70 points, currently at 13,997.30

  • 12:38 PM IST

    Budget 2021 Market Reaction LIVE Updates: Market Indices at Day’s High With Sensex Above 47K

  • 11:57 AM IST
    Budget 2021 Market Reaction LIVE Updates: Sensex surges 899.98 points, currently at 47,185.75.
  • 10:48 AM IST

    Budget 2021 Market Reaction LIVE Updates: Rupee rises 7 paise to 72.89 against US dollar in early trade.

  • 10:47 AM IST
    Budget 2021 Market Reaction LIVE Updates: The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 13,747.45, higher by 112.85 points or 0.83 per cent.
  • 10:47 AM IST

    Budget 2021 Market Reaction LIVE Updates: Around 10.20 a.m., Sensex was trading at 46,720.15, higher by 434.38 points or 0.94 per cent from its previous close.


    It has touched an intra-day high of 46,777.56 and a low of 46,433.65 points so far.

Budget 2021 Market Reaction LIVE Updates: Ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22 presentation in Parliament on Monday, the BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 443 points and the NSE Nifty advanced 115 points in opening trade. The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 443.06 points or 0.96 per cent at 46,728.83; and the broader Nifty was up 114.85 points or 0.84 per cent at 13,749.45. Also Read - Focus on Infrastructure, Boost to Healthcare Sector, Two Important Features of Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ONGC, Titan and HDFC Bank were prominent gainers. Also Read - Budget 2021: Govt Allocates Rs 3,726 Crore Towards First Digital Census

Of the Sensex constituents, 16 shares were trading in the green. Also Read - ‘Jaan Bhi Aur Jahan Bhi’: PM Modi Hails Budget 2021, Says it Features Every Section of Society

On Friday, the Sensex had closed 588.59 points or 1.26 per cent lower at 46,285.77, and the Nifty had settled 182.95 points or 1.32 per cent down at 13,634.60.

Over the previous six sessions, the Sensex has lost 3,506.35 points or 7.04 per cent, and the Nifty has shed 1,010.10 points or 6.89 per cent.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2021 in Lok Sabha at 11 AM today. Taking place under the shadow of the Coronavirus pandemic, the budget 2021 is expected to bring relief to the common man as well as focus more on driving the economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with neighbours.