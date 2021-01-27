Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22 session on February 1 to ensure hassle-free access to Budget documents by the Member Of Parliaments and the general public. The budget app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). Also Read - BREAKING NEWS January 28 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Meets Injured Cops, Delhi Police Issues Lookout Notice Against Farmer Leaders

The budget documents will be made available on the mobile app after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman finishes presenting the Union Budget 2021 in the Parliament on February 1, 2021. Also Read - Budget 2021: An Increase in Standard Deduction Limit May Bring Relief to WFH Employees | Here's What it Means



Here’s how the app will be beneficial to users:

With the help of the app, the users can get the access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. The app comes with two different languages- English and Hindi. Users can choose languages on the interface. The user-friendly interface will allow the users to download, print, zoom in and out, and search details. The app will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. All the Budget documents will be accessible for users of the app after the completion of the Budget speech by the Finance Minister on February 1.

This year, the Union Budget 2021 will be paperless. In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, the budget papers will not be printed.

The decision has been taken as nearly 100 people would be required to stay at the printing press for around a fortnight amid the pandemic fear.