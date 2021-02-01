Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced the Union Budget 2021 under the shadow of the Coronavirus pandemic. This year’s fiscal budget is also the starting point for picking up the broken pieces after the economic destruction caused by the pandemic. This was the ninth budget under the Modi government. Sitharaman announced a slew of measures including major reforms in direct tax system and a boost to health infrastructure & an allocation of Rs 35,400 crore towards COVID vaccines for FY22. We have listed out some major points from Sitharaman’s speech. Take a look below: Also Read - FM Nirmala Sitharaman Cuts It Short This Year, Budget Speech Around 1 Hour & 50 Minutes

1:32 PM: I propose tax holiday for capital gains for aircraft leasing companies,tax exemption for aircraft lease rentals paid to foreign lessors;tax incentive for relocating foreign funds in IFSC&to allow tax exemption to investment division of foreign banks located in IFSC: FM Sitharaman

1:05 PM: As part of the Gaganyaan mission activities, four Indian astronauts are being trained on Generic Space Flight aspects, in Russia. The first unmanned launch is slated for December 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

1:00 PM: Consequent to imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on petrol and diesel, Basic excise duty (BED) and Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) rates have been reduced on them so that overall consumer does not bear any additional burden: FM Sitharaman

Consequently, unbranded petrol and diesel will attract basic excise duty of Rs 1.4, and Rs 1.8 per litre respectively. The SAED on unbranded petrol and diesel shall be Rs 11 and Rs 8 per litre respectively. Similar changes have also been made for branded petrol and diesel: FM

12:55 PM: Gold and silver presently attract a basic customs duty of 12.5%. Since the duty was raised from 10% in July 2019, prices of precious metals have risen sharply. To bring it closer to previous levels, we are rationalizing custom duty on gold and silver: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

12:55 PM: Domestic electronic manufacturing has grown rapidly. For greater domestic value addition we’re withdrawing a few exemptions on part of chargers & sub-parts of mobiles. Further some parts of mobiles will move from nil rate to a moderate 2.5%: FM Sitharaman

12:51 PM: To further reduce litigation for small taxpayers I propose to constitute a dispute resolution committee which will be faceless to ensure efficiency, transparency. Anyone with a taxable income up to Rs 50 Lakhs & disputed income up to Rs 10 Lakhs eligible to approach committee: FM

12:41 PM: Tax holiday extended for 1 more year for housing

12:39 PM: No income tax filing for senior citizens above 75 years of age having only pension, interest income

12:36 PM: National Language Translation Mission will be set up to further boost our regional languages, says FM

12:34 PM: FM said that more than 15,000 schools will be strengthened under NEP 2020.

12:18 PM: Five operational roads being transferred to NHAI. ₹7,000 crore assets to be transferred to PGCIL. Railways to monetize dedicated freight corridor assets for O&M, after commissioning. Next lot of airports to be monetized for ops & mgmt. concessions.

12:17 PM: Sharp increase of 34.5% in capital expenditure as compared to previous budget estimates – resulting in allocation of ₹ 5.54 lakh crore. Echoing the govt’s effort to spend more on capital expenditure, despite resource crunch

12:01 PM: Rs 1.72 lakh crore paddy MSP in 2020, says Sitharaman

11:55 AM: For 2021-22, I propose a sharp increase in Capital Expenditure & thus have provided Rs 5.54 lakh crores which is 34.5% more than the BE 2020-21, said FM

11:45 AM: Rs 25,0000 crore allocated for West Bengal roads.

11:37 AM: Over 13,000 km length of roads at a cost of Rs 3.3 lakh cr has already been awarded under Rs 5.35 lakh cr Bharatmala project of which 3,800 kms have been constructed. By March 2022 we’d be awarding another 8,500 & complete an additional 11,000 kms of National Highway Corridor: FM

11:33 AM: A scheme of Mega Investments Textile Park will be launched in addition to PLI Scheme which will create world-class infrastructure with plug & play facilities to enable global champions in exports, announces FM.

11:31 AM: The budget for health and well being would be around Rs. 2 lakh crore

11:30 AM: Govt allocates Rs 35,400 crore towards COVID vaccines for FY22 and is committed to more if required, announces Sitharaman.

11:23 AM: Only three times has the Budget followed a contraction in the economy. This time, unlike before, the situation is due to a global pandemic. Budget 2021 provides every opportunity for economy to capture pace and grow sustainably, says Nirmala Sitharaman.

11:15 AM: Sitharaman says, “The Government stretched its resources for the benefit of the poorest of the poor. The PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat packages and subsequent announcements were like five mini-budgets in themselves.”

11:05 AM: Budget 2021-22 will revive growth. It aims to double farmers’ income, says FM Sitharaman.

11:03 AM: India now has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates of 112 per million population and one of the lowest active cases of about 130 per million. This has laid the foundation for the economic revival we see today, said Sitharaman.