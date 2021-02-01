Budget 2021: Senior citizens, those above the age of 75 have been exempted from filing Income Tax Return. However, no announcement has been made for the middle class that sits high on hopes due to pandemic-infused financial struggles. Also Read - Budget 2021: Punjab Congress MPs Wear Black Gowns to Protest Against Farm Laws

Experts have even said that there might not be any changes to the income tax slabs or exemptions for the middle class.

More details will be added to the story…