New Delhi: In order to provide much-needed relief to the salaried class, the Narendra Modi-led government is reportedly planning tax exemptions in the upcoming Budget 2021 to boost savings, healthcare, and affordable housing. Reports claimed that the finance ministry, in the upcoming Budget, may hike the exception limit under Section 80C to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh.

Speaking to a Business Today, a source in the Income Tax (I-T) department asserted that changes to the exemption limits in the personal income tax have been discussed.

"Tax exemption limit of Rs 1.5 lakh on savings is likely to be reworked. It may go up to Rs 2 lakh", the portal quoted the source as saying.

Besides, the deduction limit on health insurance premiums might go beyond Rs 25,000. However, the income tax slabs are expected to remain the same which means that there won’t be any change in personal tax rates.

Currently, the basic exemption limit is Rs 2.5 lakh per annum and income between Rs 2.5-5 lakh is taxed at 5 per cent. Those in the income bracket of Rs 5-10 lakh are taxed at 20 per cent and those above Rs 10 lakh are taxed at 30 per cent rate. There is also a three-layered surcharge for the super rich in the salary brackets of Rs 1 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore.