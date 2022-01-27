New Delhi: The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1st February, 2022 in paperless form, the ministry said on Thursday. To mark the final stage of Union Budget making process, sweets were provided to the core staff due for “lock-in” at their workplace instead of the customary Halwa ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic and health safety concerns, ministry said.Also Read - Budget 2022: History Of Union Budget, In Which Year Was It First Presented? Here's All You Need To Know

The Union Budget 2022-23 would also be available on the Mobile App after the process of Budget presentation has been completed on 1st February 2022 in the Parliament. In a historic move, the Union Budget of 2021-22 was delivered in paperless form for the first time. A "Union Budget Mobile App" was also launched for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public.

As per the ministry, the mobile app allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the budget speech, annual financial statement (commonly known as Budget), demand for grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc, as prescribed by the Constitution. The mobile app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

The app can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). The budget documents will also be available for download by the general public on the same, ministry said.