Budget Session 2022: In the backdrop of the decline in Covid-19 cases in India, the Parliament is set to resume the Budget Session 2022 from today, March 14, 2022. According to reports, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also table the Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2022 in Parliament today. The second phase of the Budget Session will end on April 8, 2022.

The official statement of the Ministry read, "Finance Minister to present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23." It must be noted that this year due to changes in timings, Rajya Sabha will get extra 19 hours for debates and deliberations.

The Upper House will not start their day's proceedings at 11 AM and end at 6 PM. Earlier, the timings were 10 AM to 3 PM. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will have to follow Covid-19 protocols during the Budget Session 2022 in the Parliament. This includes the norms of social distancing as well.

According to reports, out of a total of 237 current members of the Rajya Sabha, 139 will be sitting in the chamber while 98 will sit in the gallery of the house. In Lok Sabha, on the other hand, 282 (including the Prime Minister) will sit in the chamber, while 258 will be sitting in the gallery.

According to the official guidelines, only sitting members of the two Houses of Parliament can visit the Central Hall which will be out of bounds for the former MPs and visitors. Rajya Sabha will get additional 19 hours of business time in the second part of the Budget session of Parliament. The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

(With agency inputs)