Budget Session 2022: The Budget Session of the Parliament will resume on Monday, March 14, 2022. But there is a change in this year's budget session. According to media reports, the Rajya Sabha will get additional 19 hours of business time in the second part of the Budget session 2022 of Parliament.

The Upper House of the Parliament will sit from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM during the scheduled 19 sittings. In the first part of the Budget session, the Parliament sat from 10:00 AM till 3:00 PM.

This means that in this Budget Session 2022, the Rajya Sabha will get a total of 64 hours and 30 minutes to have discussions and debates on the business and matters of public interest. An addition of 19 hours as compared to the previous session.

During the first part of this session, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged the Members to enable smooth functioning of the House so that it could better the productivity of 94.00 per cent of the Budget session last year.

Notably, the first part of this budget session with 10 sittings concluded on February 11, 2022. The reported productivity was 101.40 per cent. However, no legislative business was proposed by the Government during the first part of this session, with both the Houses taking up discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President and the Union Budget.

Also, the Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu is likely to give an account of the working during this recess of the DRSCs of Rajya Sabha in the House on Monday. The House will have four days for Private Member’s Business and Question Hour will continue to be for one hour while the Zero Hour which was curtailed to half an hour during the first part will now be for a full one hour per each sitting.

The Budget session 2022 resumes after a 30-day recess during which the ‘Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRSCs)’ examined the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

After the President’s Address to Members of both the Houses and presentation of the Union Budget for 2022-23 on the first two days of the first part of this session, Rajya Sabha witnessed eight full consecutive sittings subsequently without disturbances and forced adjournments, doing so after about three years. The previous such performance was during the first 13 sittings of the Monsoon session in 2019.

The second part of the Budget session will begin on March 14 and conclude on April 8.

(With agency inputs)