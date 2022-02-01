Budget 2022: Soon after the Budget 2022 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said the virtual assets like cryptos will not be banned but treated as another asset class and attract a tax of 30% on capital gains. He added that the digital currencies have gone for a regulation, which is a good thing for a new asset class like crypto.Also Read - Budget 2022: Govt Pushes For Stronger EV Infrastructure, Offers Battery Swapping Policy To Promote Green Mobility

"The Budget says that virtual assets like cryptos will not be banned but treated as another asset class and attract a tax of 30% on capital gains. It has gone for a regulation, which is a good thing for a new asset class like crypto," Amitabh Kant said.

He added that the Budget 2022 looks at sunrise areas of growth. "India needs to go green, India needs to go digital and that is what this Budget pitches for. It pushes for urbanization, clean electricity, clean mobilization, and digital rupee," Amitabh Kant added.

Calling the Budget 2022 ‘very progressive and forward-looking’, Amitabh Kant said it prepares the country for the next stage of its sustained growth. “It is a continuation of the last year’s Budget. The real highlight of the Budget is its huge expansion on the capital expenditure,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said any income from the transfer of digital assets will be taxed at 30 per cent.

“I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition,” the FM said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced the launch of India’s own digital currency by the RBI next year that will be based on Blockchain technology, while the much-expected Cryptocurrency Bill is yet to see the light of the day.

With this, India will join certain countries that have their own central bank digital currency (CBDC) that refers to the virtual form of a fiat currency.

“Digital rupee to be issued using Blockchain and other technologies by the RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy,” said Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2022-23 speech in Parliament.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberating upon various aspects relating to the central bank digital currency and private crypto currencies.

The central bank has been working on modalities for central bank digital currency. However, it has expressed reservations on private cryptocurrencies.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has already said that cryptocurrencies are a very serious concern from the macro-economic and financial stability perspective.