Budget 2022: In a big boost to economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will launch digital currency. Digital rupee to be issued using blockchain and other technologies; to be issued by RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy, she said.Also Read - Good News For Home Buyers: Rs 48,000 Crore Allotted Under PM Housing Scheme

On Monday, Sitharaman had presented the Economic Survey 2021-22 in the Parliament in which the government forecast an 8 to 8.5 per cent GDP growth in the fiscal year 2022-23, saying the “projection is based on the assumption that there will be no further debilitating pandemic related economic disruption.” Also Read - Union Budget 2022: Sitharaman Proposes to Set Up 75 Digital Banking Units Across 75 Districts

“I want to rake a moment to express my empathy for those who had to bear adverse health and economic effects of the pandemic,” the Union Minister said while presenting her fourth Budget in the Parliament. Also Read - Union Budget 2022: E-Passport With Embedded Chip to be Introduced For Ease in International Travel

Before the presentation, a Union Cabinet meeting was held which approved the Budget 2022-23.

Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.