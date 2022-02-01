Budget 2022: Key Takeaways For The Education Sector

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday Modi presented the fourth budget of Modi government 2.0. During her speech, the Finance Minister announced that the government will establish Digital University to provide access to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with personalised learning experience at their doorsteps. She further added that this will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT formats.Also Read - Budget 2022: Transaction Done In Crypto World Will Be Taxed At 30% | What It Means

"Due to the pandemic-induced closure of schools, our children, particularly in the rural areas, and those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and other weaker sections, have lost almost 2 years of formal education, the Finance Minister said. " The government has recognise the need to impart supplementary teaching and to build a resilient mechanism for education delivery. For this purpose, 'one class-one TV channel' programme of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1-12," she added.

A Digital University will be established to provide access to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with personalised learning experience at their doorsteps. This will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT formats.

The University will be built on a networked hub-spoke model, with the hub building cutting edge ICT expertise. The best public universities and institutions in the country will collaborate as a network of hub-spokes.

Skill Development

Skilling programmes and partnership with the industry will be reoriented to promote continuous skilling avenues, sustainability, and employability.

The National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) will be aligned with dynamic industry needs.

Digital Ecosystem for Skilling and Livelihood – the DESH-Stack eportal – will be launched. This aims to empower citizens to skill, reskill or upskill through on-line training. It will also provide API-based trusted skill credentials, payment and discovery layers to find relevant jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Startups will be promoted to facilitate ‘Drone Shakti’ through varied applications and for Drone-As-A-Service (DrAAS). In select ITIs, in all states, the required courses for skilling, will be started.

