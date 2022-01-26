Budget 2022: The voluminous documents of Budget 2022 will go green this time and the printing of the copies will be minimum. As per a report by news agency PTI, the Budget 2022 documents will be available mostly digitally with only a handful of physical copies.Also Read - Budget 2022: IMF’s Gita Gopinath Expects India To Address Unequal Recovery, Focus On Healthcare, Education

Usually, the Budget documents include the finance minister’s speech in Parliament, highlights, annual financial statement, finance bill containing tax proposals, memorandum explaining the provisions in financial bill, and macroeconomic framework statement. Also Read - Economic Survey Recap: 10 Key Takeaways From Last Year's Economic Survey That You Should Remember

The documents also include the medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement, outcome framework for schemes, customs notification, implementation of previous Budget announcements, receipt budget, expenditure budget and statement of budget estimates. Also Read - Tax Concession, Fund Allocation: Here’s What Pharma Sector Expects From Budget 2022

The documents are so bulky that a cotton bag used to be provided with each set to carry them.

Notably, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Budget presentation in 2019 shunned the long-standing practice of carrying the speech and Budget document in a briefcase in favour of a ‘bahi-khata’ holding the papers, used a handheld tablet to read her speech on the last occasion on February 1, 2021. She came to Parliament carrying the gadget inside the red-coloured ‘bahi-khata’ cloth.

This time, she will present her fourth Budget on February 1, 2022. And for the convenience, the finance ministry had in 2021 launched the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public.

It must be noted that after coming to power, the Modi government has curtailed printing of the Budget copies — initially cutting copies distributed to journalists and outside analysts and then reducing those provided to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs citing outbreak of the pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)