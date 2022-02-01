Budget 2022: In what comes as good news for farmers, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, today announced a budget of ₹ 45,000 crores for the interlinking of river Ken and Betwa. The project was approved under the National Perspective Plan for interlinking of rivers by the Modi government. The Ken-Betwa interlinking hopes to transfer water from the Ken river to the Betwa river. The Ken-Betwa Link Canal will be 221 km long, including a 2-km long tunnel. The project is likely to boost irrigation in the region largely prone to water-crisis. The total cost of the Ken – Betwa link project has been assessed at Rs 44,605 crore price levels. “Ken-Betwa link at Rs 44,605 crores to be taken up to provide irrigation to 9.05 lakh hectares, 65 lakh people drinking water, hydro and solar power,” the FM said in her Union Budget speech. “Under PM Gatishakti master plan, national highway network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23; Rs 20,000 crores will be mobilised through innovative ways of financing to complement public resources,” she added.Also Read - Good News For Home Buyers: Rs 48,000 Crore Allotted Under PM Housing Scheme

Important Announcements:

Use of Kisan drones will be promoted for crop assessment, digitisation of land records, spraying of insecticides and nutrients; states will be encouraged to revise syllabi of agro universities: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Ken-Betwa link at Rs 44,605 crores to be taken up to provide irrigation to 9.05 lakh hectares, 65 lakh people drinking water, hydro and solar power: FM Sitharaman Under PM Gatishakti master plan, the national highway network will be expanded by 25,000 kms in 2022-23; Rs 20,000 crores will be mobilised through innovative ways of financing to complement public resources: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Credit Guaranty Trust for SMEs will be revamped with the required infusion of funds; this will facilitate additional credit of Rs 2 lakh crore for MSEs and expand employment opportunities: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Chemical-free natural farming will be promoted throughout the country with a focus on farmers’ land in 5 km wide corridors along the river Ganga, in the first stage: FM Nirmala Sitharaman The Finance Minister also announced that the Railways will develop new products for farmers and MSMEs. ‘One station-one product’ to help local businesses and supply chains. 400 Vande Bharat trains to be manufactured in next 3 years.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama presented the fourth Union Budget of the Modi Government 2.0 following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others. Like 2021, this year also a Made in India tablet replaced the traditional 'Bahi Khata'. Sitharaman presented the financial statements and tax proposals for the fiscal year 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023).