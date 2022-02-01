Budget 2022:Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget, informed that the housing projects have been allotted Rs 48,000 crore for FY-2023 under PM Housing scheme and Rs 60,000 Crore given to cover 3.8 crore households for tapwater. “Current coverage of “Nal Se Jal” scheme is Rs 8.7 crore, +Rs 3.8 cr to be added in next 2 years,” the Finance Minister said. Also Read - India To Have Its Own Digital Currency, FM Makes Big Announcement in Budget Speech
The Finance Minister also said that the country is expected to grow at 9.27 per cent in the coming year. With a focus on four pillars of development — inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action — the Budget gives a blueprint of economy from India at 75 to India at 100, Sitharaman added.
Important Announcements:
- In 2022-23, 80 lakh houses will be completed for identified beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana; 60,000 houses will be identified as beneficiaries for PM Awas Yojana in rural & urban areas.
- States will be encouraged to adopt land parcel identification number. Cross border insolvency resolution to be facilitated by changes in IBC, voluntary winding up of companies reduced from 2 years to 6 months: FM Sitharaman
- Effective capital expenditure of govt is estimated at 10.68 lakh crores in 22-23 which will be about 4.1% of the GDP; sovereign green bonds will be issued for mobilising resources for green infra: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- Outlay for capital expenditure in union budget stepped up sharply by 35.4% to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in 2022-23 – 2.9% of GDP: FM Sitharaman
- 68% of the capital procurement budget for Defence to be earmarked for domestic industry to promote Aatmanirbharta and reduce dependence on imports of defence equipment. This is up from the 58% last fiscal: FM Sitharaman
- Digital University to be set up to provide access to students across country, to world class quality universal education, with personalized learning experience University to be built on a network hub and spoke model, with collaboration of best public Universities
- Animation, Visual effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector offers immense potential to employ youth; AVGC task force will be set up with all stakeholders to build capacity to serve our markets and global demand: FM Nirmala Sitharaman