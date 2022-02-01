Budget 2022:Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget, informed that the housing projects have been allotted Rs 48,000 crore for FY-2023 under PM Housing scheme and Rs 60,000 Crore given to cover 3.8 crore households for tapwater. “Current coverage of “Nal Se Jal” scheme is Rs 8.7 crore, +Rs 3.8 cr to be added in next 2 years,” the Finance Minister said. Also Read - India To Have Its Own Digital Currency, FM Makes Big Announcement in Budget Speech

The Finance Minister also said that the country is expected to grow at 9.27 per cent in the coming year. With a focus on four pillars of development — inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action — the Budget gives a blueprint of economy from India at 75 to India at 100, Sitharaman added. Also Read - Union Budget 2022: Sitharaman Proposes to Set Up 75 Digital Banking Units Across 75 Districts

Important Announcements: