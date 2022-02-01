New Delhi: There have been a host of changes in Customs duty on several items in the Union Budget for 2022-23. This would mean that imports become more expensive or cheaper usually depending on the change in customs duties. The tariff changes will come into effect from May 1, 2022, as per the Finance Bill 2022-23.Also Read - What Is ‘Kawach' Technology Announced In Budget 2022, Explains Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Here’s a list of items on which customs duties have gone up:

In the edible oils category, microbial fats and oils and their fractions have gone up from 30 per cent to 100 per cent. Umbrellas – Custom duty has gone up from 10 per cent to 20 per cent. Single or multiple loudspeakers – up from 15 per cent to 20 per cent. Headphones and earphones, whether or not combined with a microphone, and sets consisting of a microphone and one or more loudspeaker has also gone up from 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

List of items on which customs duties have come down:

Imported nuts – Cashew nuts will become cheaper as import duties have been cut from 30 per cent to 2.5 per cent, pistachios are down from 30 per cent to 10 per cent, and soft dates is reduced from 30 per cent to 20 per cent. Imported fruits – Oranges, lemons and limes down from 40 per cent to 30 per cent, fresh grapes down from 35 per cent to 30 per cent, fresh pears, fresh quinces down from 35 per cent to 30 per cent. Imported spices – In spices, pepper is reduced from 70 per cent to 30 per cent while clove is down from 70 per cent to 35 per cent. Some snacks, pet food – Sweet biscuits, waffles and wafers are down from 45 per cent to 30 per cent, while dog or cat food, put up for retail sale, is down from 30 per cent to 20 per cent in customs duties. Duties on coral has been reduced from 30 per cent to free, while that on Bovine semen has been reduced from 30 per cent to 5 per cent.

(With inputs from IANS)