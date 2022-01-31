Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday would be presenting the Union Budget 2022 on the floor of the Parliament. The MSME sector has seen massive changes in the last two years. The businesses have turned more towards digitization and are looking for ways to transform their businesses in times to come. However, it would be interesting to see whether the budget addresses the concerns of the MSME sector.Also Read - Economic Activities Have Crossed Pre-Pandemic Level, Says Principal Economic Adviser Sanyal | Live Updates

According to a Financial Express report, on July 27, 2021, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry observed that "the stimulus package announced by the Government for the economic revival from the Pandemic hit economy has been found to be inadequate as the measures adopted were more of loan offering and long-term measures instead of improving the cash flow to generate demand as immediate relief. In the process of economic recovery post-first wave of the Pandemic, the second wave even more vigorously ripped the economy, particularly the MSME Sector. The committee, therefore, recommends that the Government should immediately come out with a larger economic package aimed at bolstering demand, investment, exports and employment generation to help the economy, including MSMEs to recover from the Pandemic fall-out."

It is important to not that country has gone through a lot of changes, since the time this report was presented. The covid pandemic has affected the MSME sector largely and the sector is still reeling with multiple issues. Some key concerns that need the attention of the policymakers are: