New Delhi: Crude Oil Prices have been rising in the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine and stress in the Middle East. On Thursday, the crude oil price breached the $90 per barrel mark, for the first time since 2014.

According to a report by Indian Express, some experts believe that the prices may soon touch the $100-110 mark per barrel. This is majorly due to supply bottlenecks and rising demand as economies start to open up. Interestingly, On December 2, 2021, the price per barrel was $65.88.

This rise in price puts a lot of pressure on the governments. A major part of the government's revenue comes from taxes on oil prices but it also puts them in a difficult spot because of the constant rise in demand. For India, this is all the more important as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2022 on February 1.

How Do Oil Prices Impact Government’s Finances?

Since the inception of the Covid-19 pandemic, oil prices have continuously been on an upward trajectory. However, with Omicron, the demand for fuel has not decreased. According to the report, the government had expected the oil prices to stay near $65-70 per barrel. But for most of the time this year, the oil prices have remained above this mark.

This has the following impacts on the budget: