Budget 2022: During the Budget 2022 presentation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a host of measures for a number of sectors, aimed at boosting growth amid rising inflation and continuing Covid uncertainties. However, she made remarkably no big changes to the personal income tax structure in a year that had seen demands from various quarters for some sort of relief at this time of pandemic.

FM Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Budget 2022 lays down the foundation to steer the economic developments for the next 25 years with holistic and future priorities. Giving details, she said the Central government will step up spending to Rs 39.45 trillion or USD 529.7 billion in the coming fiscal year to build public infrastructure and drive economic growth.

Soon after the Budget presentation, PM Modi called it "people-friendly and progressive" budget, and added that it has brought new confidence to usher development in the midst of Covid pandemic. PM Modi also said this budget will create many new opportunities for the common people, besides strengthening the economy.

Here is how Sitharaman’s announcements will impact middle class people:

Income Tax: Belying expectations, FM Sitharaman did not tinker with the personal income tax rates in the Budget for 2022-23. She also did not raise standard deduction, which was widely anticipated in view of elevated inflation levels and impact of the pandemic on the middle class. The standard deduction currently stands at Rs 50,000.

Moreover, there was no change income tax slabs in the personal income tax category in the Budget unveiled on Tuesday. The corporate tax rate too was kept at the same level. However, concessional rate of 15 per cent has been extended by one year for newly incorporated manufacturing units.

“To provide an opportunity to correct such errors, I am proposing a new provision permitting taxpayers to file an Updated Return on payment of additional tax. This updated return can be filed within two years from the end of the relevant assessment year,” FM Sitharaman said.

List of things to get cheaper

Gem stones and diamonds

Clothes

Mobile phone chargers

Camera lens for cellular mobile phones

Frozen squids

Frozen mussels

Cocoa beans

Asafoetida

Acetic acid

Methyl alcohol

Steel scrap

Chemicals needed for petroleum products

List of things to get costlier

Imitation Jewellery

Single or multiple loudspeakers

Umbrella

Headphones and earphones

Smart meters

Solar modules

Solar cells

X-ray machines

Parts of electronic toys.

Here’s a sector-wise measures announced in Budget 2022:

Economy

Capex target expanded by 35.4 per cent — from Rs 5.54 lakh crore to Rs 7.50 lakh crore. FY23 effective capex seen at Rs 10.7 lakh crore

ECLGS cover expanded by Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh crore

Top focus of the budget this year are: PM Gati Shakti, Inclusive Development, Productivity Enhancement, Sunrise Opportunities, Energy Transition, Climate Action, Financing of investments

Duties on Industry

Import duty on certain chemicals to be reduced.

Customs duty exemption on steel scrap will be extended for another year for MSMEs

Beginning October 2022, unblended fuel to get additional duty of Rs 2/litre

Jobs

She said the digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood will be launched.

API based skill credentials, payment layers to find relevant jobs and opportunities

Affordable housing