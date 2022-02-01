New Delhi: As the Union Budget 2022-23 goes digital for the second time on Tuesday (February 1), the complete budget document will also be available on the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ for the general public soon after the presentation of the budget is over. All interested individuals can have hassle-free access to Budget documents on their systems once they download the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ on their devices. The application is available for Android and iOS smartphones where all the documents presented within the parliament will be freely accessible to the public.Also Read - FM Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives to Present Paperless Budget With Tablet in Red Pouch. See Pics

To download Budget 2022 documents and track key features, users will not need to log in or register. The Union Budget Mobile App which is available in two languages- Hindi and English, is said to have a user-friendly interface along with embedded features that will allow users to download, search, print, bidirectional scrolling, zoom in or out documents, table of contents as well as external links. Apart from the mobile app, all budget documents will also be available for download on the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

Step-by-step guide on how users can download Union Budget Mobile App:

Android and iOS users can visit Google Play Store or Apple App Play Store on mobiles having an active internet connection

Search for the Union Budget Mobile App

Users will also be able to find the Union Budget app by NIC e-gov mobile apps. One can download the app even from there.

Users can also visit the Union Budget web portal www.indiabudget.gov.in. A link to download the mobile application will be present there.

After clicking on the link, users will be directed to the Google Play Store or Apple App store from where the app can be installed.

The 'Union Budget Mobile App' was launched on January 23 last year for hassle-free access to Budget documents by the MPs and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the second paperless budget where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ditched the traditional 'Bahi Khata' and replaced it with a Made in India tablet.

The mobile app will allow complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, which would include Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc. as prescribed by the Constitution.