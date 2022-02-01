Budget 2022: At a time when Cryptocurrency is the buzzword, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Tuesday announced that the government will launch digital rupee soon using blockchain. The digital rupee will be issued by reserve Bank of India (RBI) and will be launched within 2022-2023. Speaking during the Budget 2022 session in the Parliament, Sitharaman said, “Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system. It is therefore proposed to introduce digital rupee using blockchain and other technology to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting, 2022 and 2023.”Also Read - Budget 2022: What Gets Cheaper Now | Check Full List

With this, India will join certain countries that have their own central bank digital currency (CBDC) that refers to the virtual form of a fiat currency.

What is a digital currency

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are legal tender created by the central bank of a nation, though in digital form. The only difference between them and traditional cash or fiat currency is that CBDCs are digital. Unlike other cryptocurrencies that are DeFi or decentralised financial tokens, CBDCs will be backed by central reserves just like all other fiat currencies. The digital rupee is essentially going to be the digital representation of a rupee backed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Also Read - Budget 2022: What's For Startups | Key Takeaways From Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech

India is not the only country that is experimenting with a digital legal tender. The digital dollar, e-yuan, and digital euro are some of the projects that various central banks are experimenting with across the world.

Moreover, unlike Bitcoin, which is a cryptocurrency built on the underlying blockchain technology allowing users to remain anonymous, the official digital currency will have the backing of the RBI. It means that the digital rupee is as good as a physical rupee for all transactions. A digital rupee will have the same value as the physical rupee.

FM Proposes Tax on Crypto Transactions

The Budget has proposed a 30% tax on virtual digital assets. Further, the buyer shall be liable to withhold tax on payments made for the purchase of such asset at the rate of 1% as withholding tax. Also, gains or losses on sale of virtual assets will not be allowed as set off against any other gains or losses. i.e. it will be treated as a separate class of asset

“I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except cost of acquisition,” the FM said.

On Monday, Sitharaman had presented the Economic Survey 2021-22 in the Parliament in which the government forecast an 8 to 8.5 per cent GDP growth in the fiscal year 2022-23, saying the “projection is based on the assumption that there will be no further debilitating pandemic related economic disruption.”

Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.

In an attempt to go green, the Union Budget for 2022-2023 was presented in a paperless format. Sitharaman read out the Budget at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional ‘bahi khata’.

On Monday, she tabled this year’s Economic Survey, centred around the theme of “Agile approach”, which forecasted India’s economy to grow by 9.2 per cent during Financial Year 2021-22 and by 8-8.5 per cent in fiscal 2023 beginning 1 April.