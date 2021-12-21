New Delhi: The deadline for filing the Income-Tax Return (ITR) for the year 2021-22 is approaching. The last date to file your ITR is December 31, 2021. And while filing it, PAN Card is the most important document. It is mandatory to quote the PAN number while filing the ITR, otherwise, the return will not be acknowledged by the government. But what if you accidentally lose your PAN card?Also Read - Budget 2022: PM Modi Interacts With India Inc, Says Country Wants To See Indian Industries In Top Five In The World
Every individual is assigned a unique PAN number and carrying more than one different PAN card is illegal in India. It is a proof of identity and is used in a number of financial transactions.
But if you lose or misplace your PAN card, you can get a duplicate PAN card issued easily. It can also be done if it is damaged. But if the card gets stolen, you are required to file an FIR with the police. The report is required to be attached with the form while applying for a duplicate PAN card.
A Step-By-Step Guide To Apply For A Duplicate PAN Card
- Open the website, https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html
- Select the application type as ‘Changes or correction in existing PAN data/ Reprint of PAN card’.
- Fill in all the fields marked as mandatory and click on the ‘Submit’ button.
- A token number will be sent on the registered e-mail ID, it will also be shown on the screen. The user needs to keep that number for future reference.
- Click on ‘Continue with PAN Application Form’
- Fill in the ‘Personal Details’.
- Now, you can either send the documents physically to the registered address of the PAN services unit of NSDL or submit the e-sign for e-KYC.
- Attach the FIR, in case of theft.
- Now, in the next menu, select the mode of receiving the card. If you select ‘Yes’ under ‘Whether Physical PAN card is required?’, the card will be sent to your registered address. Otherwise, the registered e-mail ID will receive the e-PAN card.
- Fill in the remaining details, like ‘Contact details’ and ‘Document details’ and click on ‘Submit’.
- On the payment page, complete the required payment. You will receive an acknowledgement.
- Now, you can check the status of your card using the 15-digit acknowledgement number sent to you.
- The card will be dispatched within 14 days of application.