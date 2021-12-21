New Delhi: The deadline for filing the Income-Tax Return (ITR) for the year 2021-22 is approaching. The last date to file your ITR is December 31, 2021. And while filing it, PAN Card is the most important document. It is mandatory to quote the PAN number while filing the ITR, otherwise, the return will not be acknowledged by the government. But what if you accidentally lose your PAN card?Also Read - Budget 2022: PM Modi Interacts With India Inc, Says Country Wants To See Indian Industries In Top Five In The World

Every individual is assigned a unique PAN number and carrying more than one different PAN card is illegal in India. It is a proof of identity and is used in a number of financial transactions.

But if you lose or misplace your PAN card, you can get a duplicate PAN card issued easily. It can also be done if it is damaged. But if the card gets stolen, you are required to file an FIR with the police. The report is required to be attached with the form while applying for a duplicate PAN card.

A Step-By-Step Guide To Apply For A Duplicate PAN Card