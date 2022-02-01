Budget 2022: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s push for low-cost housing on Tuesday ensured that Budget 2022 has delivered on most expectations from the real estate sector. In her nearly 92-minute-long Budget speech, the FM announced that 80 lakh homes would be completed in FY23 under the PM Awas Yojna.Also Read - Budget Highlights 2022-2023: Sector-wise Highlights of 2022 Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; WATCH

During her address, FM Sitharaman also announced a 35.4 percent increase in infra capex outlay over last year, taking the total sum to nearly Rs 7.5 lakh crore, before announcing the plans to enhance urban planning and capacity-building across several mega-cities.

"Nearly 80 lakh houses will be completed for beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojna," FM Sitharaman announced and added that a total of Rs 48,000 crore would be allotted for this purpose.

Furthermore, she stated that the Central government was committed to help cutting the red tape involved in building low-cost homes under the scheme: “The central government will work with state governments for reduction of time required for approvals to promote affordable housing for the middle-class and economically weaker sections in urban areas,” she said.

For infrastructure development, Sitharaman announced that a high-level committee of urban planners will be tasked with enhancing urban planning. Moreover, five existing academic institutions, the FM said would be designated as centres of excellence in urban planning with an endowment fund of Rs 250 crore each.

With the focus on Indian “mega cities” to transform into centres of economic growth, Sitharaman said tier-2 and tier-3 cities would also have to step up in terms of development.

Vibrant Villages Programme: The Finance Minister proposed to cover villages on the Northern border under the new Vibrant Villages Programme. “Border villages with sparse population, limited connectivity and infrastructure often get left out from the development gains. Such villages on the northern border will be covered under the new Vibrant Villages Programme. The activities will include construction of village infrastructure, housing, tourist centres, road connectivity, provisioning of decentralized renewable energy, direct to home access for Doordarshan and educational channels, and support for livelihood generation. Additional funding for these activities will be provided. Existing schemes will be converged. We will define their outcomes and monitor them on a constant basis”, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Aspirational Blocks Programme: The finance minister said that in 2022-23, the focus of the Aspirational Districts Programme will be on the Blocks which have not shown sufficient progress in key sectors.

“Our vision to improve the quality of life of citizens in the most backward districts of the country through Aspirational Districts Programme has been translated into reality in a short span of time. 95 per cent of those 112 districts have made significant progress in key sectors such as health, nutrition, financial inclusion and basic infrastructure. They have surpassed the state average values. However, in those districts, some blocks continue to lag. In 2022-23, the programme will focus on such blocks in those districts”, Sitharaman said.