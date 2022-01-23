Budget 2022: As the Central government is preparing to present Budget 2022 on February 1, 2022, the economists, experts in financial matters and the middle-class people of the country expect Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take a capex route and spend on capital assets and infrastructure projects, rather than just increasing allocation to rural-centric schemes. On the other hand, the experts also want the re-introduction of wealth and inheritance tax to address rising inequality during Covid pandemic.Also Read - Full Lockdown in Kerala Tomorrow: Malls, Theatres To Remain Shut | Check Guidelines Here

Here are 10 things the economists, companies, tax experts and the general public expect from FM Sitharaman’s Budget 2022 on February 1, 2022. Also Read - GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Hints At Postponing Exam, Issues Notification Amid Rising Demand From Students