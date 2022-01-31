Budget 2022 Live Streaming: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present Budget 2022 on Tuesday. The Budget this year will be presented at a time when the country’s economy has taken a fresh knock due to the third wave of Covid pandemic. From taxpayers to industry experts, all are expecting FM Sitharaman to announce relief measures in the most awaited budget on February 1.Also Read - Union Budget 2022: At What Time Will It Start? All About Budget Speech, Check Details Here

Though Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, DD News and several other news channels would telecast Sitharaman's speech LIVE, the people can also watch it on Zee News Live TV online. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here. It would give the 360-degree coverage on Budget 2022 and sharp analysis on how it would impact your pocket.

One can also follow India.com's live blog for all latest updates.

Budget session: The budget session has already started on Monday in the Parliament with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the houses.

Budget date: The Budget 2022 will be presented on February 1, 2022. At this time, the Lok Sabha will meet for the presentation of the Budget. Subsequently, the Lok Sabha will meet from 4 PM to 9 PM from February 2 to 11, when the session will go on a recess. However, the second part of the session will be from March 14 to April 8. The timings of sittings are not yet clear for Part II of the session.

When and where to watch the Union budget 2022?

The general public can watch the presentation of the Budget 2022 on February 1 at 11 AM live on Lok Sabha TV. They also tune in to the event on various news outlets and social media platforms like YouTube and Twitter. Moreover, the Budget 2022 speech will be aired on Sansad TV – the official parliament channel. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast the Budget 2022 speech.

Budget presentation duration:

It is expected that the Budget 2022 presentation will take about 90 to 120 minutes, given Sitharaman’s previous track records. However, she is generally known for her long Budget speeches. In 2019, she had delivered the speech for about 2 hours and 15 minutes, which was then the longest speech in Indian history. In 2020, she broke the record again by delivering a speech that lasted for 162 minutes.