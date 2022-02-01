Budget 2022 Latest Update: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented Budget 2022 and announced major stimulus for agriculture and farming sector. Giving details, Sitharaman said the Centre will promote Kisan Drones, chemical-free natural farming, public-private partnerships for the delivery of digital and high-tech services to farmers across the country during the financial year 2022-23.Also Read - Budget 2022: What Gets Cheaper Now | Check Full List

"The use of Kisan Drones to be promoted for crop assessment, digitization of land records, spraying of insecticides and nutrients," Sitharaman said in her budget presentation.

Sitharaman also added that the inclusive development is one of the four priorities of the government moving forward.

“The fund to be facilitated through NABARD to finance startups for agriculture and rural enterprise, relevant for farm produce value chain. Startups will support FPOs and provide tech to farmers,” Sitharaman announced.

She also added that the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) will be extended up to March 2023, the guaranteed cover will be expanded by Rs 50,000 crores to total cover of Rs 5 lakh crores.

Moreover, she also said that a fund with blended capital raised under co-investment model facilitated through NABARD to finance startups in agriculture and rural enterprises for farm produce value chain.

“This is to finance start-ups for agriculture and rural enterprise relevant for farm produce value chain,” the FM said.

The finance minister further said the government will promote chemical-free natural farming throughout the country with a focus on farmers lands in five-kilometre wide corridors along the longer river Ganga in the first stage.

To reduce the country’s dependence on imports of edible oils, she said a rationalised and comprehensive scheme to increase domestic production of oilseeds will be implemented.

For the delivery of digital and high-tech services to farmers, she said the government will launch a scheme of PPP mode with the involvement of public sector research and extension institutions along with private agritech players and stakeholders of agri value chains.

States will be encouraged to revise syllabi of agricultural universities to meet the needs of natural zero budget and organic farming, modern-day agriculture, value addition and management, she added.

On the procurement of agri-crops, the FM said the government’s procurement of wheat and paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) during 2021-22 will cover 1,208 lakh tonnes from 163 lakh farmers.