New Delhi: All eyes are set on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she will present the fourth Budget of the Modi 2.0 government on Tuesday amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The middle class, industries, and the market are hopeful of big announcements from Sitharaman's kitty as things look relatively propitious from a growth perspective. Like last year, the Finance Minister will present a paperless Budget this session too.

Live Updates

  • 8:01 AM IST

    Economic Survey Projects 8-8.5% Growth in 2022-23: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Economic Survey in Parliament on Monday. The economic survey (2021-22) has projected a growth rate of 8 per cent to 8.5 per cent in 2022-23.

  • 7:52 AM IST

    Gold rates fall ahead of Budget 2022: The gold rate today fell by Rs 1,000 per kg across the country. In India, the gold rate today was Rs 44,900 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. In Delhi, the gold rate was Rs 44,900. While the gold rate in Mumbai was Rs 44,900, the same as the gold rate in Delhi, according to the Goodreturns website.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    Budget 2022: The budget session of Parliament began on Monday(January 31) with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.