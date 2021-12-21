New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the leaders of India Inc., on Monday, as a part of the series of pre-budget interactions ahead of Union Budget 2022. Modi said that just like the Olympics, the country wants to see Indian industries in the top five in the world. He met the top leaders in the backdrop of the fears that the Omicron variant can disrupt the economic recovery, according to reports by Mint.Also Read - Video: Key Decisions Taken by Modi Government in 2021 Explained | Watch Video

Various leaders from a wide variety of sectors including banking, automobiles, textiles, healthcare, telecom and hospitality were present at the meeting. This included Uday Kotak, Rajesh Gopinathan, Kenichi Ayukawa, TV Narendran and Sumant Sinha attended the meeting. Union Minister for commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal, was also present, according to the report. Also Read - Budget 2022: PM Modi Hosts Roundtable Interaction, Gathers Inputs From Equity Investors And Venture Capitalists

Press Information Bureau tweeted, “Prime Minister @narendramodi interacts with leding CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewables, hospitality, technology, healthcare, space, electronics, etc.” Also Read - 594-Km Long Ganga Expressway To Help Reach UP's Prayagraj From Delhi in 7 Hours. Key Features

The tweet further said, “This is one of the many interactions being done by PM @narendramodi ahead of the budget to receive inputs and suggestions fom the private sector.”

Modi also said that the government is fully committed to taking initiatives to boost the economy of the country. He also underlined the focus of the government to reduce the compliance burden. PM also talked about India’s commitment at COP26 and initiatives like PM GatiShakti and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the report further added.

The report also said that the industry leaders thanked Modi for his faith in the private sector.