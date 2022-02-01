Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the fourth budget of Modi government 2.0. In her 90-minute speech on the floor of the Parliament, the finance minister announced a slew of initiative which according to the government will accelerate the pace of economic growth. After delivering her budget speech, the minister addressed the media and explained the crux of the Union Budget 2022. While answering about the unchanged tax slab, Nirmala said that the Centre didn’t want to increase tax at the time of Covid-19 pandemic. She also added that the same direction was given by PM Narendra Modi last year as well and it has been maintained this year too.Also Read - Budget 2022: Transaction Done In Crypto World Will Be Taxed At 30% | What It Means

The finance minister also said that the Covid-19 pandemic has definitely impacted jobs, but the Central government has, through various schemes, been trying to help citizens recover successfully. Also Read - Nothing in Budget 2022 to Soothe Covid Woes: Kerala CM

Launching a scathing attack against Rahul Gandhi for denouncing the Union Budget, the finance minister said, “please understand the Budget”. She also said that “irresponsible” comments are coming as criticism, especially by the leader of a party, who hasn’t done his homework right. Also Read - Rajya Sabha allocates 11 hours for Budget 2022 Debate, PM Modi’s Reply Likely On February 8, FM Sitharaman’s on February 11

Here are some of important highlights from her press conference: