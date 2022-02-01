New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2022-23 with her shortest budget speech so far. Sitharaman spoke for one hour and 30 minutes, making it the shortest among the budget speeches that generally go for about two hours at least.Also Read - PM Modi Calls Budget 2022 ‘Progressive’, Says It Will Strengthen Economy, Ensure Bright Future For Youth

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman had used the word 'tax' highest number of times – 46 times. She mentioned the word 'digital/online' for 28 times while she used 'infrastructure' 27 times during her address. The words 'finance', 'states', 'economy' were mentioned 24 times, 20 times and 19 times respectively.

Budget 2022: A look at the most used words in Sitharaman’s speech

Tax – 46 times

Digital/Online – 28 times

Infrastructure – 27 times

Finance – 24 times

States – 20 times

Economy – 19 times

Education – 20 times

Growth – 19 times

Investment – 18 times

Health – 16 times

Farmers -16 times

