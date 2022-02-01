New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2022-23 with her shortest budget speech so far. Sitharaman spoke for one hour and 30 minutes, making it the shortest among the budget speeches that generally go for about two hours at least.Also Read - PM Modi Calls Budget 2022 ‘Progressive’, Says It Will Strengthen Economy, Ensure Bright Future For Youth
In her Budget speech, Sitharaman had used the word 'tax' highest number of times – 46 times. She mentioned the word 'digital/online' for 28 times while she used 'infrastructure' 27 times during her address. The words 'finance', 'states', 'economy' were mentioned 24 times, 20 times and 19 times respectively.
Budget 2022: A look at the most used words in Sitharaman’s speech
Tax – 46 times
Digital/Online – 28 times
Infrastructure – 27 times
Finance – 24 times
States – 20 times
Economy – 19 times
Education – 20 times
Growth – 19 times
Investment – 18 times
Health – 16 times
Farmers -16 times
Budget 2022 – 5 Key Takeaways
- Affordable housing: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.
- Income tax slabs unchanged: While she primed up spending on infrastructure to create jobs and boost economic activity, Sitharaman did not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates.
- Capital expenditure: Sitharaman’s Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 2022 proposed a massive 35 per cent jump in capital expenditure to Rs 7.5 lakh crore, coupled with rationalisation of customs duty, an extension of time for setting up new manufacturing companies and plans for starting a digital currency and tax crypto assets.
- Big boost to infrastructure: Just like last year, the Budget gave a big boost for infrastructure spending — from 5G spectrum auction, expanding national highways by 25,000 kms, inter-linking of rivers and manufacturing of 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains.
- Gati Shakti: The Budget proposals laid the foundation for strengthening of different sectors like transportation and logistics sectors (Gati Shakti), banking and fintech (75 digital units to be set up), agriculture, EV sector (battery swapping policy), among others.