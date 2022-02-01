Union Budget 2022: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that the taxpayers will now be allowed to file an updated return within two years from the relevant assessment year. Presenting the Union budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023, Sitharaman said that the time period for filing an updated return has been extended to provide taxpayers with an opportunity to correct the filing. “We have further simplified tax system. Introducing new updated return where people can file updated return within two years of the filed IT Return,” Sitharaman said.Also Read - Budget 2022: Booster Dose For Healthcare Sector | Key Takeaways

This would mean that individual taxpayers will get more time to file their updated income tax returns in case he/she has missed declaring the income at the time of filing income tax return.

Currently, an individual gets time till December 31 (unless extended by the government) to update their ITR to provide a correct picture of the income earned by him/her from various sources during the financial year. The newly proposed law will give taxpayers two years from the end of the relevant assessment year to file their correct ITR.

The central government has also proposed to reduce the alternate minimum tax for cooperatives from 18.5% to 15%.

This is Sitharaman's fourth straight Union Budget when she presents financial statements and tax proposals for fiscal year 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023).