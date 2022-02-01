New Delhi: On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-23 and announced a slew of relief measures. While presenting the Union Budget on Tuesday, FM said that India is set to clock growth rate of 9.2 per cent, which could be the highest in the world in the current fiscal.. With a focus on four pillars of development — inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action — the Budget gives a blueprint of economy from India at 75 to India at 100, Sitharaman said.Also Read - Corporate Surcharge To Be Reduced From 12% to 7%, Announces FM Sitharaman in Budget 2022

Many commodities are set to become a little cheaper and some items of daily use will have revised prices. As proposed by the finance minister in the Union Budget for 2022-23, a large number of commonly used items, including mobile phones and mobile phone chargers, are set to become cheaper.

What gets Cheaper

Clothes

Gem stones and Diamonds

Imitation jewellery

Custom duties on chemicals needed for petroleum products

Concessional customs duty on steel scrap

Machines from foreign nations

Farming goods

Mobile phones and chargers