New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (February 1) presented the Union Budget 2022-22 in Lok Sabha. And like last year, this year’s Budget was also unique as the finance minister used a Made in India tablet to deliver a paperless Budget address and ditched the regular ‘Bahi Khata’ ritual that was used earlier. This budget was the fourth one presented by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government during its second tenure and was a special one as it was presented amid challenging circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic.Also Read - Budget 2022: What's For Startups | Key Takeaways From Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech
Here’s what gets costlier
- Duty on Umbrellas increased
- Custom duty on imitation jewellery raised to discourage their imports
Items that got Cheaper this budget
Also Read - Union Budget 2022: 150,000 Post Offices in India To Be Connected to Core Banking System Also Read - Union Budget 2022: 68 Per Cent Of Capital For Defence Sector To Be Earmarked For Local Industry
- Clothes
- Gemstones and Diamonds
- Imitation jewellery
- Custom duties on chemicals needed for petroleum products
- Steel scraps
- Mobile phones
- Mobile phone chargers