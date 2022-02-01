New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented her fourth Union Budget even as the country faces fresh economic challenges amid another year of coronavirus pandemic. Presenting the Union Budget, Sitharaman made fresh announcements for the startups in the country while stressing on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat‘.Also Read - Union Budget 2022: 150,000 Post Offices in India To Be Connected to Core Banking System

In last year’s Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman had announced Rs 1,500 crore to further accelerate digital payments’ growth in the country. To incentivise startups, the government had last year extended the eligibility for claiming tax holidays for startups by a year to March 31, 2022. It also extended the capital gains exemption for investment in startups by a year to March 31, 2022, to boost funding. Also Read - Union Budget 2022: 68 Per Cent Of Capital For Defence Sector To Be Earmarked For Local Industry

Budget 2022: Sitharaman On Startups In India

“ Fund to be facilitated through NABARD to finance startups for agriculture and rural enterprise, relevant for farm produce value chain. Startups will support FPOs and provide tech to farmers,” Sitharaman said.

" Startups will be promoted to facilitate Drone Shakti through varied applications and for a drone as a service," Sitharaman said.

"In order to incentivise startups in the country, I propose to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday for startups by one more year till March 31, 2022. In order to incentivise funding for the startups, I propose to extend the capital gains exemption for investment in startups by one more year till March 31, 2022," Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget.

Concessional corporate tax rate of 15 per cent would be available for 1 more year till March 2024 for newly incorporated manufacturing companies, Sitharaman said.

of 15 per cent would be available for 1 more year till March 2024 for newly incorporated manufacturing companies, Sitharaman said. “Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during next Keycap digit five years,” Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget.

What Economic Survey On Startups In India said

The Economic Survey 2021-22 data revealed on Monday said that Delhi has replaced Bengaluru as the startup capital of India as the national capital added over 5,000 startups between April 2019 and December 2021. President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said the burgeoning startup ecosystem has generated more than 6 lakh jobs to date. Through the 'Startups Intellectual Property Protection Programme', President Kovind informed, the government has simplified and accelerated the processes related to patents and trademarks. "As a result, nearly 6 thousand patents and more than 20 thousand trademarks have been applied for in this financial year," said Kovind.

A Nasscom-Zinnov report said this month that Indian startups raised a record $24.1 billion in 2021, a two-fold increase over pre-COVID levels, while $6 billion were raised via public markets with 11 startup IPOs. The Indian tech startup base continues to witness steady growth, adding over 2250 startups in 2021, which is 600 more than 2020. India, accounting for 70 unicorns, added a record number of new unicorns (42) in 2021 across 18 sectors, third-highest after the US and China, with a cumulative valuation of newly-added unicorns standing around $90 billion, according to the report.