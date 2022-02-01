New Delhi: Agriculture has remained at the centre stage of policy and academic discussions in the country due to a variety of reasons in recent decades and with the retraction of the three farm laws still fresh in public memory, and five states going to the polls next month, the central government’s moves on the agriculture sector in the Budget will be watched with interest.Also Read - Middle Class Pin Hopes on Income Tax Slab Revision. Catch LIVE Updates From Sitharaman's Budget Speech
According to various reports, agriculture contributes only 18-20 per cent to the country’s gross value added but employs a significant 60 per cent of the population. Allocations under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (MoA&FW) have grown at an impressive 25% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between fiscals 2017 and 2022, vis-à-vis 12% in India’s total budget. Also Read - Market Reaction To Union Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: SGX Signals A Positive Start For Indian Share Markets Ahead Of Union Budget 2022
Budget 2022: WHAT’S IN STORE FOR FARMERS?
- The incentives could include support for exports so that the agrarian community can set up markets for their products. The government’s mega budget incentives for the sector may include marketing, additional transport and branding incentives.
- There are likely to be announcements to boost the cooperative segment, including a new dedicated ministry for the same.
- The Centre is also likely to announce incentives to the tune of Rs 10,900 crore as part of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for food processing.
- If the central government does announce these incentives, it is likely to provide a big boost to farmers’ income. The measures would also be in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of doubling farmers’ income by 2022.
- Digital transformation for farmers: Govt may bring policies which will allow farmers to be better aware of technology-enabled smart approaches in farming. This can be done as an offshoot of the much-publicised “Digital India” where there was added impetus on the adoption of digital technology.
- It is expected that the Budget will emphasise on diversification towards high-value crops and integrating production systems including livestock and fisheries.
- It is anticipated that agricultural credit will be increased from Rs 16.5 lakh announced in the budget FY 2021 to around Rs 18.5 lakh in FY 2022.