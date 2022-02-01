New Delhi: In just a few hours, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2022 in Lok Sabha. This will be the 10th budget under the Modi government and Sitharaman’s fourth so far. It is also the second budget since the Covid-19 pandemic hit India’s economy, so the expectation of citizens from the upcoming budget remains high. Various relief measures are expected from the upcoming Budget 2022 including some reprieve for the electronic sector.Also Read - Budget 2022: Will The Government Take Measures To Boost Farmers' Income And Agricultural Sustainability?

According to Hindustan Times, the government is going to revise custom duties of components or sub-parts of consumer electronics and mobile phones in order to encourage local manufacturing. So, it’s expected that mobile phones and large TVs might get cheaper.

Speaking to News 18, Pallavi Singh, vice president of Super Plastronics PVT LTD (SPPL), India brand licensee of Westinghouse TV said the retail sector urges the government to reduce GST on all consumer electronics to reflect those available on raw materials to reduce the disparity. “With the Budget 2022- 23, we hope and sincerely urge that the government reduce GST on all consumer electronics to reflect those available on raw materials to reduce the disparity, especially since in today’s day and age, consumer electronics are tagged as necessities by all categories of consumers in India,” Pallavi Singh said.

MoS finance Pankaj Chaudhary said Budget 2022 will be an inclusive Budget, in line with the needs of each and every sector. “It will be benefiting everyone…All sectors (including farmers) should have expectations from today’s Budget,” he told ANI.