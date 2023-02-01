Home

FM Sitharaman Lists 7 Priorities of Budget 2023-24

Budget 2023: While presenting the Union Budget, the finance minister listed out the priorities of this year's budget.

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her fifth straight budget at the Parliament on Wednesday, Feb 1. This is also last the full budget of Modi 2.0 govt before the next parliamentary elections in 2024. While presenting the Union Budget, the finance minister listed out the priorities of this year’s budget.

7 PRIORITIES OF BUDGET 2023-24

Inclusive development

Reaching the last mile

Infrastructure and investment

Unleashing the potential

Green growth

Youth Power

Financial sector