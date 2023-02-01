Home

Business

Budget 2023: BIG Takeaways From FM Sitharaman’s ‘Amrit Kaal’ Budget Speech

Budget 2023: BIG Takeaways From FM Sitharaman’s ‘Amrit Kaal’ Budget Speech

Budget 2023: Presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, FM Sitharaman said it focuses on seven priorities, which she called the “Saptrishis guiding us through Amrit Kaal”.

Budget 2023: BIG Takeaways From FM Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal' Budget Speech

Budget 2023 BIG Takeaways: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget for 2023 in the Parliament. This is the last full-year budget before the national elections in 2024 and key state elections later this year. Like the previous two Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 is being delivered in paperless form. While presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, FM Sitharaman said it focuses on seven priorities, which she called the “Saptrishis guiding us through Amrit Kaal”. These are: inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector”.

Here are the BIG Takeaways from Budget 2023

Income tax- rebate extended on income up to Rs 7 lakhs in new tax regime I introduced in 2020, the new personal income tax regime with 6 income slabs, starting from Rs 2.5 Lakhs. I propose to change the tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of slabs to 5 and increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 Lakhs PAN will be used as common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies Sitharaman announced that the Maximum Deposit Limit for Senior Citizen saving scheme will be increased from 15 to 30 lakhs. States will be encouraged to set a ‘Unity Mall’ in State capital or the most popular tourist destination in the state for the promotion and sale of ‘One District, One product’ and GI products and other handicraft All cities and towns will be enabled for 100% mechanical de-sludging of septics tanks & sewers to transition from manhole to machine hole mode To improve social-economic condition of the Particularly Tribal Groups, PMPBTG Development mission will be launched, to saturate PBTG habitations with basic facilities. Rs 15,000 cr to be made available to implement scheme in next 3 years Eklavaya Model Residential Schools -in the next 3 years the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students. A National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels and device-agnostic accessibility For realising the vision of Make AI in India and Make AI work for India, 3 Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be set up in top educational institutions. Leading industry players will partner in conducting inter-disciplinary research, develop cutting-edge applications & scalable problem solutions in the areas of agriculture, health and sustainable cities.