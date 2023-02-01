Home

Budget 2023: Compliances Reduced, Legal Provisions Decriminalised For Ease Of Doing Business

According to the Centre for Science and Environment's 'State of India's Environment Report 2022', the country's overall SDG score was 66 out of 100.

Budget 2023: More Than 39,000 Compliances Reduced, Over 3,400 Legal Provisions Decriminalised For Ease Of Doing Business

Ease Of Doing Business: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting her fifth Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023– 24 announced that more than 39,000 compliances have been reduced while over 3,400 legal provisions have been decriminalised for enhancing the ease of doing business. “If MSMEs fail to execute the contract, 95 per cent of performance security will be returned to the small businesses as part of Vivad Se Vishwas,” said Sitharaman.

The Finance Minister also proposed to use the PAN card as a common identifier for all digital systems at government agencies. The move is expected to simplify the KYC process and make it simple for the Income Tax Department and other government agencies to manage documents of the PAN cardholders.

“For the business establishments required to have a permanent account number, the PAN will be used as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies,” said Sitharaman.

The Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and a blue print for India at 100, said Sitharaman adding “The world has recognized India as a bright star, our growth for the current year is estimated at 7.0 per cent, this is the highest among all major economies.

“India has made significant progress in many Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the per capita income has increased to Rs 1.97 lakhs. The Indian economy has increased in size from being the 10th largest to the fifth largest in the world in the last nine years,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Roughly defined, “Ease of doing business ranks economies from 1 to 190, with first place being the best.”

