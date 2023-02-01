Budget 2023: Credit Guarantee Scheme For MSMEs Gets BIG Boost! Details Here

Home

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented Union Budget 2023-24, the last full-year budget that will be presented by her before the Modi government faces national elections in 2024. In an attempt to support the micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Ms Sitharaman has announced the infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus of a credit guarantee scheme for them.

“Last year, I proposed revamping of the credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs. I am happy to announce that the revamped scheme will take effect from 1st April 2023 through infusion of ` 9,000 crore in the corpus. This will enable additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of ` 2 lakh crore. Further, the cost of the credit will be reduced by about 1 per cent,” said the Finance Minister.

“From an ease of doing business perspective, this looks like a dream budget clearly acknowledging that ease of compliance is a key economic lever. It signals a technology-led transition towards paperless compliance. I am particularly excited about numerous references to ease of compliance via rationalisation and digitisation in the budget speech. While I eagerly await the fine print, continued focus on decriminalization of employer compliance via the Jan Vishwas bill is expected to mitigate deeply ingrained colonial hostility against India’s entrepreneurs. There is a clear push towards building a trust based governance model. Extending the scope of Digi-Locker to include business entities is a welcome step towards digitizing compliance. The proposal to use PAN as a common identifier is another great step towards creating a unique enterprise identity. This will eliminate the need to have over 20 different enterprise identities in the current environment. A system of unified filing process is proposed to be set up obviating the need for separate submission of same information to different agencies, reducing inefficiency and duplication of effort”, commented Mr. Rishi Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder, TeamLease RegTech