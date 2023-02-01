Home

Business

Union Budget 2023: DigiLocker Services Extended For Fintech Sector | Details Here

Union Budget 2023: DigiLocker Services Extended For Fintech Sector | Details Here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said government digital certificate depository Digitlocker services has been extended for fintech sector.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023.

Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said government digital certificate depository Digitlocker services has been extended for fintech sector. “Documentation availability will be the focus for the digi locker expansion for the fintech sector. The fintech sector has been facilitated by digital services, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, Indian Stack and UPI,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

DigiLocker aims at the Digital Empowerment of citizens by providing access to authentic digital documents. The issued documents in the DigiLocker system are deemed to be at par with the original physical documents.

Sitharaman also added that a similar digital document wallet will be launched for business entities as well. “An entity DigiLocker will be set up for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), large businesses and charitable trusts. This will be towards storing and sharing documents online securely, whenever needed with various authorities, regulators, banks, and business entities,” Sitharaman said.

According to government data, DigiLocker has onboarded more than 14.6 crore individuals on the platform, and issued 5.6 billion documents. Among the top issued documents are Aadhaar Card, policy documents, PAN verification records, and insurance policy for two-wheelers.

The Finance Minister said that to unleash innovation and research by start-ups and academia, a National Data Governance Policy will be brought out, which will enable access to anonymized data. Sitharaman announced that An Entity DigiLocker will be set up for use by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, large business and charitable trusts for storing and sharing documents online securely, whenever needed, with various authorities, regulators, banks and other business entities.